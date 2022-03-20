How to Watch Texas vs. Utah NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Second Round

Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Second Round: Texas vs. Utah in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 7 Utah is looking to upset No. 2 Texas and earn a berth into the Sweet 16 on Sunday evening.

Utah came into the tournament after making a surprise run into the Pac-12 tournament title game by winning three games in three days. Unfortunately fort hem, the Utes couldn't win the title, as Stanford beat them 73-48, but it still helped them earn a berth into the NCAA tournament.

How to Watch NCAA Second Round: Utah vs. Texas in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Utah vs Texas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Utes didn't disappoint in the first round as they easily took down No. 10 Arkansas 92-69. It was an easier than expected win for Utah and improved its record to 21-11.

It gets much tougher on Sunday as the Utes must try and take down No, 2 Texas on the Longhorns' home court.

Texas won its 12th straight game in the first round when they dispatched Fairfield 70-52. It wasn't the blowout that many top seeds had in the first round, but the Longhorns got the job done.

Texas has been playing great basketball as it won a Big 12 tournament title on its way to the tournament and is now looking to make a run in the NCAA tournament.

Next, the Longhorns must take care of a Utah team that is hungry for an upset.

