How to Watch Towson at James Madison in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
James Madison will look to move ahead of Towson in the CAA rankings with a win on Sunday. The last time the two teams met, the Dukes lost by nine despite Kiki Jefferson and Jaylin Carodine both recording double-doubles. Jefferson put up 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Carodine had 10 points and 15 rebounds.
How to Watch Towson at James Madison in Women's College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022
Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus
Allie Kubek put up a career-high 28 points when she went 11-for-18 from the floor for Towson which aided in the team's win during their last meeting.
After falling to CAA-leader Delaware on Wednesday, the Tigers will look to pick up their ninth conference win on the season which would move them to 18-5 overall.
Following a close win over CAA opponent William and Mary on Sunday, JMU will look to continue its two-game winning streak. A win will put them at 8-3 in the conference and 12-10 overall.
Picking up a win will help give the Dukes' momentum as they head into the final leg of their season.
