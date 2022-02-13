The Dukes of James Madison look to pick up their third win in a row to move up in the CAA rankings over their opponent, Towson in this women's basketball matchup.

James Madison will look to move ahead of Towson in the CAA rankings with a win on Sunday. The last time the two teams met, the Dukes lost by nine despite Kiki Jefferson and Jaylin Carodine both recording double-doubles. Jefferson put up 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Carodine had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

How to Watch Towson at James Madison in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Allie Kubek put up a career-high 28 points when she went 11-for-18 from the floor for Towson which aided in the team's win during their last meeting.

After falling to CAA-leader Delaware on Wednesday, the Tigers will look to pick up their ninth conference win on the season which would move them to 18-5 overall.

Following a close win over CAA opponent William and Mary on Sunday, JMU will look to continue its two-game winning streak. A win will put them at 8-3 in the conference and 12-10 overall.

Picking up a win will help give the Dukes' momentum as they head into the final leg of their season.

