Princeton (9-4) will face Towson (11-1) on Wednesday in a battle of two teams that have gotten off to strong starts to this women's college basketball season.

How to Watch Towson at Princeton in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live Stream Towson at Princeton on fuboTV:

Towson is on an eight-game winning streak and has a win over Florida this season. The team's only loss this season was to a ranked NC State team.

Aleah Nelson leads the team in scoring at 17.4 points per game and is also adding in 6.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest. She's shooting 43.4% from the floor.

Towson is 1-1 against teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating.

Princeton enters this game on a two-game winning streak and is undefeated in Ivy League play. Abby Meyers leads the team in scoring with 18.6 points per game and is also grabbing 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Princeton has faced a tough schedule, with six games against teams with a top 100 HHS rating and four more games against teams between 104th and 115th in that metric. The team is 2-4 against top 100 teams, with its best win coming against Florida Gulf Coast, which ranks 31st in that metric. It's undefeated against teams outside the top 100.

Princeton leads the all-time series 2-1.

