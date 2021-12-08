The Towson women's basketball team (7-1) will go on the road Wednesday afternoon to take on UMass-Lowell (3-4) in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch Towson at UMass-Lowell in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Tigers enter Wednesday on a four-game winning streak, most recently beating East Carolina 66-51. The team's only loss came against one of the best programs in the country in NC State, with Towson falling 100-52. But the team has a win over Florida on its resume.

The Tigers are off to the team's best start since the 2008-09 season. Aleah Nelson leads the team in scoring at 16.9 points per game and is also adding 6.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest.

As for the River Hawks, the team is coming off of a 58-53 loss to UMass, which ended a two-game winning streak.

All seven of the team's games have come against Division I teams, with the River Hawks losing to the four best teams they've faced based on Her Hoop Stats rating, while beating its three opponents ranked worse than 200th in that metric.

Jaliena Sanchez leads the team in scoring at 14.0 points per game on 45.5% shooting.

This is the first meeting of these programs since 2016, when Towson won 90-56. That's the only time that these schools have faced each other.

