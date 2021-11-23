The fast-paced Trojans go on the road to play Missouri.

The Troy women's basketball team (3–1) goes on the road Tuesday to face Missouri (4–0) in a nonconference battle.

How to Watch Troy at Missouri in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Troy, the preseason favorite in the Sun Belt, has traditionally been one of the fastest teams in college basketball, finishing in the top four in pace in nine consecutive seasons. That's led to the Trojans consistently finishing near the top of Division I in points per game but has also led to finishes of 300th or worse in points allowed in all but one of those nine seasons.

Amber Leggett, a Sam Houston transfer, leads the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game on 52.9% shooting. Felmas Koranga is averaging 12.3 points and a team-high 13.0 rebounds per game.

Missouri comes into this game undefeated, ranking 28th in points per 100 possessions. The team is 29th in three-point field goal percentage at 38.9%. Per Her Hoop Stats, the team is averaging 1.15 points per scoring attempt, 21st in Division I.

Aijha Blackwell leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game, as well as in rebounding at 12.8 boards per contest.

Izzy Higginbottom is shooting 64.7% from three on 4.3 attempts per game, while Hayley Frank is at 42.9% on 5.3 attempts.

Missouri won the only other meeting of these programs, with a 77–52 victory back in 1997.

