How to Watch Tulane at South Florida in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Florida started the season ranked and will look to get back in the Top 25 against Tulane on Sunday.

Coming into the season, South Florida (16-5) was a ranked team and found itself in huge games against the best teams in the country, but after a conference loss, it is now on the outside looking into the Top 25. The Lady Bulls will look to make some noise again and get back in the rankings with a win over their conference rivals in Tulane.

How to Watch Tulane at South Florida today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU (G)

The Bulls have played a tough schedule and challenged themselves with wins over teams like Oregon (71-62) to prove themselves:

Early in the season, the Bulls lost competitive games to Tennessee (49-52) and Connecticut (53-60), with wins over Oregon (71-62) and Stanford (57-54), proving they were a tough, serious team this season in the NCAA.

Losses to Utah, Mississippi and Central Florida have caused them to fall in the rankings, but they are in a position to win the American Conference and nab a high seed in the NCAA Tournament despite the lack of a Top 25 ranking today.

The Bulls have a balanced offense with Elena Tsineke (14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game), Dulcy Fankam Mendjadeu (11.7 points and 7.1 rebounds), Bethy Mununga (10.7 points and 11.8 rebounds) and Elisa Pinzan (8.4 points, 6.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game).

That balance makes them competitive against any team in the country, including today in conference play against the Green Wave.

