Oregon looks to rebound against UC Davis after back-to-back losses.

No. 18 Oregon (3-2) will play its first game in over a week Wednesday when it hosts UC Davis (3-2) in a women's college basketball matchup.

How to Watch UC Davis at Oregon in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

The Ducks last competed in the Battle 4 Atlantis, where they suffered consecutive losses to South Carolina and South Florida. Losing to teams of that caliber is nothing to be embarrassed about, and the Ducks have some winnable games ahead on the schedule.

Oregon ranks 21st in scoring offense, but just 144th in scoring defense. Nyara Sabally leads the team in scoring but is currently dealing with a knee injury. That leaves Ahlise Hurst as the team's top scorer at 12.4 points per game, with Sedona Prince just behind at 12.0.

As for the Aggies, the team is on a two-game winning streak, beating Sacramento State and Weber State. Cierra Hall leads the team in scoring at 12.0 PPG on 37% shooting. Hall is also grabbing 9.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, which both lead the team as well.

These two teams have played once before, with Oregon winning 63-57 last year. The Aggies led 46-42 at the start of the fourth quarter before an 11-0 run by Oregon.

