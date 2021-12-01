Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UC Davis at Oregon in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon looks to rebound against UC Davis after back-to-back losses.
    Author:

    No. 18 Oregon (3-2) will play its first game in over a week Wednesday when it hosts UC Davis (3-2) in a women's college basketball matchup.

    How to Watch UC Davis at Oregon in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon

    Live Stream UC Davis at Oregon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Ducks last competed in the Battle 4 Atlantis, where they suffered consecutive losses to South Carolina and South Florida. Losing to teams of that caliber is nothing to be embarrassed about, and the Ducks have some winnable games ahead on the schedule.

    Oregon ranks 21st in scoring offense, but just 144th in scoring defense. Nyara Sabally leads the team in scoring but is currently dealing with a knee injury. That leaves Ahlise Hurst as the team's top scorer at 12.4 points per game, with Sedona Prince just behind at 12.0.

    As for the Aggies, the team is on a two-game winning streak, beating Sacramento State and Weber State. Cierra Hall leads the team in scoring at 12.0 PPG on 37% shooting. Hall is also grabbing 9.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, which both lead the team as well.

    These two teams have played once before, with Oregon winning 63-57 last year. The Aggies led 46-42 at the start of the fourth quarter before an 11-0 run by Oregon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    UC Davis at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Davis at Oregon

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans forward Kris Bankston (30) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Michigan at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

    6 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 5
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Rutgers at Pitt

    36 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) shoots over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) guards Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    juwan-howard
    SI Guide

    Michigan, North Carolina Clash in Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) go for the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy