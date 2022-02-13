How to Watch UCF at South Florida in Women's College Basketballl

The top two teams in women's basketball in the American Athletic Conference clash today with UCF and South Florida facing off.

This season, neither UCF (17-3) or South Florida (17-6) are ranked, but they are two of the best unranked teams in women’s college basketball. The Bulls have huge wins this season as they had against Oregon and Stanford, while really competing with Connecticut. The Knights lost both of their games against non-conference ranked teams, but have a win over the Bulls.

How to Watch UCF at South Florida today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Earlier in the season when ranked No. 23 in the country, the Bulls knocked off No. 7 Stanford (57-54) on a thrilling game-winner:

In their earlier game this season, the Knights knocked off the Bulls in a one-sided game, 67-51.

The Knights got 19 points from Diamond Battles and 18 points from Tay Sanders in the win. Alisha Lewis paced the offense with 12 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals, doing a little bit of everything for her team.

On the other side, the Bulls were restricted on the offensive end with 19 turnovers and 11 assists on 38% shooting (25% from three).

They got 14 points and eight rebounds from Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and 12 points from Bethy Munmunga (and 11 rebounds) and Elena Tsineke each in the loss.

The Knights controlled the game from the first period on, building a 21-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

A win for the Bulls today would be huge as they could get their win back and rise up to the top of the conference, where they envisioned themselves at the start of the season after their terrific start.

