How to Watch UCF vs. Florida: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch as the No. 7 UCF Knights (25-3) play the No. 10 Florida Gators (21-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM.

How to Watch UCF vs. Florida

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: XL Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for UCF vs. Florida

  • The Knights put up 60.7 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 64.6 the Gators allow.
  • When UCF scores more than 64.6 points, it is 8-0.
  • Florida has a 12-0 record when giving up fewer than 60.7 points.
  • The Gators average 21.0 more points per game (68.5) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (47.5).
  • Florida has put together a 20-9 record in games it scores more than 47.5 points.
  • UCF is 22-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.5 points.
  • The Knights are at the 249th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (60.7 PPG), while the Gators allow the 203rd-fewest points per game (64.6) in the country.
  • Florida's squad is currently the 99th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (68.5 PPG), while UCF's team is best in points allowed per game (47.5).

UCF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Cincinnati

W 74-39

Home

3/2/2022

Tulsa

W 61-48

Home

3/8/2022

Tulsa

W 69-54

Home

3/9/2022

SMU

W 61-28

Home

3/10/2022

South Florida

W 53-45

Home

3/19/2022

Florida

-

Home

Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

LSU

L 66-61

Away

2/24/2022

Vanderbilt

L 63-59

Away

2/27/2022

Missouri

L 78-73

Home

3/3/2022

Vanderbilt

W 53-52

Home

3/4/2022

Ole Miss

L 70-60

Away

3/19/2022

UCF

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

First Round: Florida vs. UCF

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
