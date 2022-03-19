How to Watch UCF vs. Florida: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 7 UCF Knights (25-3) play the No. 10 Florida Gators (21-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM.
How to Watch UCF vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: XL Center
- Arena: XL Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for UCF vs. Florida
- The Knights put up 60.7 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 64.6 the Gators allow.
- When UCF scores more than 64.6 points, it is 8-0.
- Florida has a 12-0 record when giving up fewer than 60.7 points.
- The Gators average 21.0 more points per game (68.5) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (47.5).
- Florida has put together a 20-9 record in games it scores more than 47.5 points.
- UCF is 22-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.5 points.
- The Knights are at the 249th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (60.7 PPG), while the Gators allow the 203rd-fewest points per game (64.6) in the country.
- Florida's squad is currently the 99th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (68.5 PPG), while UCF's team is best in points allowed per game (47.5).
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Cincinnati
W 74-39
Home
3/2/2022
Tulsa
W 61-48
Home
3/8/2022
Tulsa
W 69-54
Home
3/9/2022
SMU
W 61-28
Home
3/10/2022
South Florida
W 53-45
Home
3/19/2022
Florida
-
Home
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
LSU
L 66-61
Away
2/24/2022
Vanderbilt
L 63-59
Away
2/27/2022
Missouri
L 78-73
Home
3/3/2022
Vanderbilt
W 53-52
Home
3/4/2022
Ole Miss
L 70-60
Away
3/19/2022
UCF
-
Away
How To Watch
March
19
2022
First Round: Florida vs. UCF
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
