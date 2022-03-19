How to Watch UCF vs. Florida: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch as the No. 7 UCF Knights (25-3) play the No. 10 Florida Gators (21-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM.

How to Watch UCF vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: XL Center

XL Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for UCF vs. Florida

The Knights put up 60.7 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 64.6 the Gators allow.

When UCF scores more than 64.6 points, it is 8-0.

Florida has a 12-0 record when giving up fewer than 60.7 points.

The Gators average 21.0 more points per game (68.5) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (47.5).

Florida has put together a 20-9 record in games it scores more than 47.5 points.

UCF is 22-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.5 points.

The Knights are at the 249th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (60.7 PPG), while the Gators allow the 203rd-fewest points per game (64.6) in the country.

Florida's squad is currently the 99th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (68.5 PPG), while UCF's team is best in points allowed per game (47.5).

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Cincinnati W 74-39 Home 3/2/2022 Tulsa W 61-48 Home 3/8/2022 Tulsa W 69-54 Home 3/9/2022 SMU W 61-28 Home 3/10/2022 South Florida W 53-45 Home 3/19/2022 Florida - Home

Florida Schedule