The UCLA Bruins look to finish Pac-12 play with an even record against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Despite a bumpy and up-and-down season so far, the Bruins (12-11) have the opportunity to finish conference play even and potentially jump Colorado for the No. 6 slot in the Pac-12. They take on Arizona State (12-12) who have really struggled in conference play but have had a similar season to their opponent today. This is the first game between these two teams this season after their initial game was postponed.

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

The Bruins are riding high coming off an upset against No. 12 Arizona (64-46) in a very one-sided game:

Right now the Bruins have to be feeling great after snapping their three-game losing streak and defeating the No. 12 Wildcats in a lopsided game.

In that game, the Bruins jumped out to a 15-11 lead but really took control in the third quarter with an 18-8 run, closing the game in the final period with an 18-11 run to really surprise the team that lost by one point in the NCAA Championship game last season.

Charisma Osborne led the way with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists on 5-10 shooting (7-7 from the line) to pace the team.

She was complemented by Ilmar'I Thomas with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Natalie Chou with 12 points, four assists and three rebounds to balance out the offense.

The defense really stepped up forcing the Wildcats to shoot 28% from the field and 25% from three with nine turnovers and only eight assists as a team. It was the win of the season for the Bruins who are looking to ride the momentum into the Pac-12 Tournament.

