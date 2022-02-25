How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Women’s College Basketball

UCLA faces off against No. 12 Arizona on Thursday night in this exciting matchup.

Over their last four games, No. 12 Arizona (19-5) has gone 2-2, losing the momentum it was building. After getting to the national championship game last season, this year was seen at as the opportunity for the Wildcats to really take off and be one of the best teams in the NCAA. They are near the top, but they have struggled to consistently show how good they are.

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network Los Angeles (OUT)

Watch UCLA at Arizona in Women's Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats fell to third place in the Pac-12 after a loss to Washington State.

In their first game this season, the Wildcats took care of business against UCLA with a strong second-half comeback. They won 74-63 after trailing 36-32 at halftime.

Shaina Pennington led the way with 20 points with Sam Thomas pacing the team with 19 points, four assists and three rebounds. Like most games this season for the Wildcats, this one was too close for too long for a team that is aiming at another run to the Final Four.

Since that win, the Wildcats have lost to Arizona State and Washington State, slipping from No. 2 in the Pac-12 to potentially No. 4 if they do not take care of business to close out the season.

There is fierce competition at the top of the Pac-12 with No. 2 Stanford undefeated in the conference (14-0), the Cougars rising at the right time (10-5) and the Wildcats (9-5) and No. 25 Oregon right there in the mix too (10-6).

With the Bruins and USC as the final two games on the schedule, the Wildcats need to win out to get some momentum going entering the Pac-12 and NCAA Tournaments.

