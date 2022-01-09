Colorado looks to stay undefeated on Sunday afternoon when it hosts UCLA in Pac-12 women's college basketball.

Colorado stayed hot on Friday night when it beat USC in its Pac-12 opener. The Buffaloes were 11-0 in non-conference play and the start of conference play didn't slow them down.

How to Watch UCLA at Colorado in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the UCLA at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buffaloes have been great this year, but are still looking to prove that they belong at the top of the Pac-12.

They will get that answer soon as they host No. 2 Stanford next Friday, but first, they must take care of a UCLA team that hasn't played since Dec. 11.

The Bruins have had their last six games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. It has been a long unexpected break for UCLA, but one it hopes can get them going in Pac-12 play.

It won't be an easy game coming back as they take on a red-hot Colorado team. The Bruins will have to shake off the rest quickly if they want to pull off the upset of the Buffaloes and send them home with their first loss of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.