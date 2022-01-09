Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Colorado in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado looks to stay undefeated on Sunday afternoon when it hosts UCLA in Pac-12 women's college basketball.

Colorado stayed hot on Friday night when it beat USC in its Pac-12 opener. The Buffaloes were 11-0 in non-conference play and the start of conference play didn't slow them down.

How to Watch UCLA at Colorado in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the UCLA at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buffaloes have been great this year, but are still looking to prove that they belong at the top of the Pac-12. 

They will get that answer soon as they host No. 2 Stanford next Friday, but first, they must take care of a UCLA team that hasn't played since Dec. 11.

The Bruins have had their last six games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. It has been a long unexpected break for UCLA, but one it hopes can get them going in Pac-12 play.

It won't be an easy game coming back as they take on a red-hot Colorado team. The Bruins will have to shake off the rest quickly if they want to pull off the upset of the Buffaloes and send them home with their first loss of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

UCLA at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17412135
NFL

How to Watch Bears at Vikings

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17455559
NFL

How to Watch Titans at Texans

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17446804
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Bengals

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17451539
NFL

How to Watch Packers at Lions

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17443936
NFL

How to Watch Washington Football Team at Giants

2 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 minutes ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 111
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 minutes ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is bottled up by Arizona defenders Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals At State Farm Stadium In Glendale Ariz On Saturday Dec 25 2021 Christmas Day Nfl Syndication The Indianapolis Star
NFL

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans 49ers 155
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy