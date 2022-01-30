How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Oregon State (10-5) plays host to UCLA (9-5) on Sunday in a Pac-12 conference game in women's college basketball.
How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State today:
Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022
Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Oregon
The Beavers are 6-1 at home and have a 3-2 record in conference play, most recently beating USC in overtime on Friday night.
Talia von Oelhoffen scored 31 of her team's 63 points, going 10-for-21 from the floor and also adding seven rebounds and four assists in the victory. She was 5-for-10 from deep.
Kennedy Brown also added 11 points and eight rebounds.
As for UCLA, the Bruins are 4-3 in conference play and 1-1 in road games.
The team is in a strange spot right now. After winning four in a row to move to 4-1 in the Pac-12, UCLA lost 74-63 to Arizona on Wednesday and was then forced to forfeit Friday's game against Oregon due to not having enough players due to non-COVID injury issues.
In the loss to Arizona, Ilmar'I Thomas led the team with 14 points on 7-for-14 shooting. The Bruins led 19-8 after the first quarter, but Arizona fought back.
Oregon State has won six straight home meetings against the Bruins.
