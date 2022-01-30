How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

UCLA and Oregon State face on Sunday in Pac-12 women's college basketball action.

Oregon State (10-5) plays host to UCLA (9-5) on Sunday in a Pac-12 conference game in women's college basketball.

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

The Beavers are 6-1 at home and have a 3-2 record in conference play, most recently beating USC in overtime on Friday night.

Talia von Oelhoffen scored 31 of her team's 63 points, going 10-for-21 from the floor and also adding seven rebounds and four assists in the victory. She was 5-for-10 from deep.

Kennedy Brown also added 11 points and eight rebounds.

As for UCLA, the Bruins are 4-3 in conference play and 1-1 in road games.

The team is in a strange spot right now. After winning four in a row to move to 4-1 in the Pac-12, UCLA lost 74-63 to Arizona on Wednesday and was then forced to forfeit Friday's game against Oregon due to not having enough players due to non-COVID injury issues.

In the loss to Arizona, Ilmar'I Thomas led the team with 14 points on 7-for-14 shooting. The Bruins led 19-8 after the first quarter, but Arizona fought back.

Oregon State has won six straight home meetings against the Bruins.

