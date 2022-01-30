Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA and Oregon State face on Sunday in Pac-12 women's college basketball action.

Oregon State (10-5) plays host to UCLA (9-5) on Sunday in a Pac-12 conference game in women's college basketball.

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

Watch UCLA at Oregon State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Beavers are 6-1 at home and have a 3-2 record in conference play, most recently beating USC in overtime on Friday night.

Talia von Oelhoffen scored 31 of her team's 63 points, going 10-for-21 from the floor and also adding seven rebounds and four assists in the victory. She was 5-for-10 from deep.

Kennedy Brown also added 11 points and eight rebounds.

As for UCLA, the Bruins are 4-3 in conference play and 1-1 in road games. 

The team is in a strange spot right now. After winning four in a row to move to 4-1 in the Pac-12, UCLA lost 74-63 to Arizona on Wednesday and was then forced to forfeit Friday's game against Oregon due to not having enough players due to non-COVID injury issues.

In the loss to Arizona, Ilmar'I Thomas led the team with 14 points on 7-for-14 shooting. The Bruins led 19-8 after the first quarter, but Arizona fought back.

Oregon State has won six straight home meetings against the Bruins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

UCLA at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
