How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

Oregon looks to get a win over UCLA on Wednesday after a forfeit win earlier this season in women's college basketball.

The last time these teams were scheduled to play, Oregon (16-8) received a forfeit win over UCLA (11-8), with the teams set to hit the court today. Despite going 3-4 in their last seven games, the Ducks are still in second place in the Pac-12 and look to get back into the Top 25 again. For the Bruins, they have played it even (6-6) in conference play, having gone 2-5 in their last seven games overall.

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

The Ducks are coming off an upset loss to their in-state rivals, Oregon State (68-62), in their last outing falling out of the Top 25:

The season has been tough for the Ducks when it came to keeping their best players on the court consistently. Their three most productive players — Nyara Sabally, Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao — have all missed at least eight games individually this season.

All three are active now and looking to push their team into the NCAA Tournament and potentially a Pac-12 Conference Tournament championship.

The junior pairing of Sabally (15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds) and Rogers (14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists) have been great all season, along with sophomore Paopao (13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists) to form one of the better cores in the country.

With the injuries, Sydney Parrish (9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds) and Sedona Prince (9.0 points and 4.2 rebounds) have created stronger depth for the team.

On the other side for the Bruins, they are led by junior Charisma Osborne with 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, doing a little bit of everything for her team. She is capable of a big night and leading the Bruins to an upset win.

