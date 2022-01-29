Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA looks to steal a win over the red hot No. 19 Oregon in this women's college basketball matchup on Friday.

UCLA (4-2) takes on arguably the hottest team in the country in No. 19 Oregon (12-5) who have won five games in a row, including two wins over top 10 foes. Oregon is playing great basketball since its loss to No. 2 Stanford (68-80), flying up to No. 2 in the Pac-12 and a well-earned Top 25 ranking.

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch UCLA at Oregon online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season has been about flashes for Oregon through 17 games. The Lady Ducks have losses to No. 1 South Carolina (63-80), No. 2 Stanford (68-80) and No. 23 South Florida (62-71), but also losses to unranked UC Davis (57-64) and Kansas State (56-68).

They have tangled with great teams to a mixed result, but after a 6-4 start, they are 6-1 with wins over No. 7 Arizona (68-66) and No. 9 Connecticut (72-59).

In their last seven games, they are averaging 74.8 points per game and giving up 63.1 points to opponents, for a 11.7 average margin of victory.

Oregon is the hottest team in the country right now with a balanced offensive attack led by Sabally (15.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game), Te-Hina Paopoa (14.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game) and Endyia Rogers (13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game).

The Lady Ducks also get 10.7 points and 3.4 rebounds from Sydney Parrish and 10.5 points and 4.6 rebounds from Sedona Prince.

This offense is balanced and ready to make a play for the top spot in the Pac-12 conference.

