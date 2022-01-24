One of the most intense rivalries in all of college athletics hits the women's basketball stage on Sunday when UCLA takes on USC.

It doesn't matter the sport: When UCLA and USC meet, it's appointment-viewing television. And that is the case tonight, when the two Los Angeles-based programs face off in women's college basketball.

How to Watch UCLA at USC in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch UCLA at USC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA enters the game with an 8-4 overall record, 3-1 in conference play, and as the winners of three straight games.

The Lady Bruins' most recent contest was against USC, with UCLA playing hosts, a matchup that wound up being pretty one-sided. UCLA would win the game 66-43 on Thursday behind a huge 20-point, seven-rebound performance by Iimar'i Thomas, as well as thanks to Charisma Osborne and her 11 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

The Lady Trojans were handled from start to finish in the matchup, with only one of their players reaching double-digit points: Jordyn Jenkins, who played well, with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Still, it's been a disappointing season for USC's women's basketball program, as the Lady Trojans are 9-6 overall and just 2-3 in conference play.

Either way, USC will get its chance at revenge against its hated rival UCLA when the two programs meet again on Sunday.

Tune into the Pac-12 network at 9:00 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.