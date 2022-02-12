Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Washington State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA will hit the road to take on Washington State in women's college basketball action on Friday night.

With the 2021-22 women's college basketball season continuing forward towards March Madness, games are becoming much more meaningful. On Friday night, there will be plenty of good games for fans to watch. One of those will feature UCLA hitting the road to take on Washington State in what is a very important game for both teams.

How to Watch the UCLA Bruins at Washington State Cougars Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the UCLA Bruins at Washington State Cougars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Bruins have a 10-7 record and need to find a way to put a few wins together. UCLA has looked solid at times, but its consistent play has been a real issue. Last time out, the Bruins ended up beating California by a final score of 59-54.

On the other side of the court, the Cougars hold a 14-8 record entering this matchup. Washington State has a chance to win a few games and have a shot at the tournament. In their last game, the Cougars ended up losing to No. 24 ranked Oregon by a final score of 83-30.

Both of these teams have been decent this year, but they need to win to end the year. That makes this game very important for both squads and must-watch material. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

