How to Watch UCLA at Washington in Women's College Basketball

UCLA takes on a Washington team that is still winless in conference play.

UCLA (10-8) isn't having a season that lives up to its recent standards, but it's still going better than Washington's (5-12) season, as the Huskies are winless in the Pac-12.

How to Watch UCLA at Washington today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Washington has now lost nine in a row. A promising 5-3 non-conference record in Tina Langley's first year as head coach has faded into a disaster.

UCLA is 5-6 in conference play and is coming off of a loss to Washington State. The team has one win since Jan. 23, when it beat Cal last Sunday.

These two teams played in January, with UCLA winning 63-48.

The Bruins were led by Ilmar'I Thomas, who scored 25 points on 12-for-18 shooting in the win. She also added five rebounds and was 1-for-4 from three. Jaelynn Penn had 16 points, eight boards and four assists, while Charisma Osborne scored 11 points.

On the other side, the Huskies got 15 points from Haley Van Dyke to lead the team while Lauren Schwartz added 10 points and five assists. Nancy Mulkey pulled down six rebounds but scored just three points in the game.

