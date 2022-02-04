The Stanford Cardinal have been rolling and look to make it nine games in a row against the UCLA Bruins.

Since losing to South Carolina back in December, No. 2 ranked Stanford (16-3) have won eight games in a row. The Cardinal are undefeated in conference play and look to continue rolling on the road against UCLA (9-6) today. The Bruins are not having the strongest overall season and are 4-4 in conference play, but an upset win over the No. 2 ranked team in the country could change everything.

How to Watch Stanford at UCLA today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Stanford at UCLA online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The No. 2 Cardinal took care of business against No. 5 ranked Arizona (75-69) in their last outing, behind a monster night from Cameron Brink.

This eight-game winning streak included wins over No. 5 Arizona (75-69), a non-conference win over Gonzaga (66-50), and six more wins against conference opponents.

The Cardinal are finding their rhythm at the right time as the conference tournament is right around the corner with only eight games remaining and a half-game lead over No. 19 Oregon in the conference standings.

During their winning streak, four different players led the Cardinal in scoring. Their balance is what makes them so dangerous.

Cameron Brink (13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks), Haley Jones (12.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game), Hannah Jump (11.0 points) and Lexie Hull (10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game) make this a dynamic offensive team.

On the other side, the Bruins have lost three games in a row, two by double-figures and one in a forfeit (No. 19 Oregon). Before that, they were on a four-game winning streak in the Pac-12 knocking off Washington, Washington State, and USC twice.

This is a tall order for the Bruins, but an upset could jump-start the end of their season and give them confidence and motivation.

Regional restrictions may apply.