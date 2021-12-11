The UConn women's basketball team looks to bounce back after losing to Georgia Tech on Thursday.

No. 3 UConn (5-2) will face UCLA (5-2) on Saturday in a non-conference women's basketball contest in Newark. The Huskies come into the game off a loss to unranked Georgia Tech, which ended a 240-game winning streak against unranked teams.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Connecticut in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

The 44 points that the Huskies scored in that loss were its fewest since a 2006 loss to Rutgers. Without Paige Bueckers in the lineup, the UConn offense stalled at multiple points in the game, with a pair of quarters in which the team failed to score in double-digits.

Christyn Williams scored a team-high 13 points in the loss, but the Huskies shot 18-for-58 from the floor. There's a distinct lack of shotmaking and playmaking ability with Bueckers out, as the team had just 11 assists and made only two three-pointers.

As for the Bruins, the team lost consecutive games in November at the Gulf Coast Showcase to Kent State and South Dakota State, but have rebounded with wins over St. John's and San Jose State.

The Bruins have yet to beat a team with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating, going 0-1 against such teams. UConn is 3-2 against teams ranked in the top 50 in that metric, but that comes with the obvious caveat about the Bueckers injury.

UCLA is 26th in scoring offense, led by Illmar'I Thomas at 19.1 points per game, as the former Cincinnati Bearcat has adapted quickly to play for a major conference team.

UConn has won all six meetings of these teams, most recently winning 69-61 in the 2019 Sweet 16.

