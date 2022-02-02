How to Watch UConn at Creighton in Women's College Basketball

UConn and Creighton are 18-2 in the Big East and clash today for pole position.

No. 10 UConn (13-4) takes on Creighton (18-5), which received Top 25 votes this week and is tied for second place in the Big East this season.

The Huskies have won 168 straight conference games in a row, showing that they are still one of the most dominant teams in college basketball despite not having won a national championship in six years.

How to Watch Connecticut at Creighton today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Freshmen Caroline Ducharme and Azzi Fudd led the way for the Huskies in their 80-78 win over DePaul for their 168th straight conference win in a row:

The Huskies have not won a national championship since 2016, when they won their 11th championship in 22 years. However, they also have not lost a conference game in the Big East (and ACC) since March 2013, 168 straight wins and nine seasons of dominance in conference play.

This season, they are 8-0 in conference play with a 22.0-point average margin of victory.

UConn knocked off the Blue Jays 63-55 on Jan. 9 behind Ducharme’s 17 points, five rebounds and five blocks plus steals. The team also had three other players in double-figures with Christyn Williams (13 points), Aaliyah Edwards (12 points and Dorka Juhasz (10 points) to grind out the defensive win.

They won the first three quarters individually, entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead and were able to cruise to victory.

On the other side, the Blue Jays are 10-2 in conference play with a 16.0-point average margin of victory. Their two losses came by a combined 18 points, which were both followed by a double-digit win.

