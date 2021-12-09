UConn comes into Thursday's game against Georgia Tech with a lot of injury concerns.

No. 3 UConn (5-1) will face Georgia Tech (6-2) in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch UConn at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Huskies come into this game with some injury concerns. Star guard Paige Bueckers is out for 6-8 weeks with a tibial plateau fracture, while Azzi Fudd, Nika Mühl and Aubrey Griffin are injured as well.

Among UConn's healthy players, Christyn Williams is the leading scorer at 15.0 points per game on 50% shooting. The Huskies will need her and Evina Westbrook to keep things steady in the backcourt, while getting Olivia Nelson-Ododa more involved up front.

As for the Yellow Jackets, they have a big win over Georgia on their resume but lost to Purdue and Auburn. The team has the second-best scoring defense in Division I, allowing 46.3 PPG. The team is fifth in defensive rebounding and 34th in block rate. Lorela Cubaj is grabbing 12.3 boards and blocking 1.5 shots per game. Nerea Hermosa is leading the team in scoring at 11.6 points on 54.2% shooting.

These teams last met in 2010, with UConn winning 71-51. The Huskies have a 2-0 record all-time against the Yellow Jackets.

