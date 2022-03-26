UConn vs. Indiana: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

How to Watch UConn vs. Indiana: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch UConn vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Total Mortgage Arena
Key Stats for UConn vs. Indiana
- The Huskies average 13.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Hoosiers allow (61.3).
- UConn has a 21-2 record when putting up more than 61.3 points.
- Indiana is 19-5 when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.
- The Hoosiers score an average of 71.7 points per game, 18.3 more points than the 53.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- Indiana is 18-6 when it scores more than 53.4 points.
- UConn's record is 20-2 when it allows fewer than 71.7 points.
- The Huskies are at the 26th spot in the nation's scoring charts (74.3 PPG), while the Hoosiers allow the 129th-fewest points per game (61.3) in the nation.
- Indiana is college basketball's 49th-ranked offense (71.7 PPG), while UConn is the eighth-ranked defense (53.4).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Georgetown
W 84-38
Home
3/6/2022
Marquette
W 71-51
Home
3/7/2022
Villanova
W 70-40
Home
3/19/2022
Mercer
W 83-38
Home
3/21/2022
UCF
W 52-47
Home
3/26/2022
Indiana
-
Home
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Maryland
W 62-51
Away
3/5/2022
Ohio State
W 70-62
Away
3/6/2022
Iowa
L 74-67
Away
3/19/2022
Charlotte
W 85-51
Home
3/21/2022
Princeton
W 56-55
Home
3/26/2022
UConn
-
Away
