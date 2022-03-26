UConn vs. Indiana: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. Indiana: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) leads a bench celebration Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, as IU rolls past Charlotte, 85-51, in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tourney. DOMINANT 1A Iu Uc Ncaa Bb 2h Bench Celebrate 1

How to Watch UConn vs. Indiana

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Total Mortgage Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for UConn vs. Indiana

  • The Huskies average 13.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Hoosiers allow (61.3).
  • UConn has a 21-2 record when putting up more than 61.3 points.
  • Indiana is 19-5 when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.
  • The Hoosiers score an average of 71.7 points per game, 18.3 more points than the 53.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • Indiana is 18-6 when it scores more than 53.4 points.
  • UConn's record is 20-2 when it allows fewer than 71.7 points.
  • The Huskies are at the 26th spot in the nation's scoring charts (74.3 PPG), while the Hoosiers allow the 129th-fewest points per game (61.3) in the nation.
  • Indiana is college basketball's 49th-ranked offense (71.7 PPG), while UConn is the eighth-ranked defense (53.4).

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Georgetown

W 84-38

Home

3/6/2022

Marquette

W 71-51

Home

3/7/2022

Villanova

W 70-40

Home

3/19/2022

Mercer

W 83-38

Home

3/21/2022

UCF

W 52-47

Home

3/26/2022

Indiana

-

Home

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Maryland

W 62-51

Away

3/5/2022

Ohio State

W 70-62

Away

3/6/2022

Iowa

L 74-67

Away

3/19/2022

Charlotte

W 85-51

Home

3/21/2022

Princeton

W 56-55

Home

3/26/2022

UConn

-

Away

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Regional Semifinal: Indiana vs. Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
