How to Watch UConn vs. Mercer: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2022; Uncasville, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the Villanova Wildcats in the Big East Conference Tournament Championship at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Mercer Bears (23-6) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 2 UConn Huskies (25-5) on Saturday. Watch this 2-15 matchup in the Bridgeport Regional Region bracket at 1:00 PM.

How to Watch UConn vs. Mercer

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Arena: XL Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for UConn vs. Mercer

  • The Huskies put up 18.8 more points per game (74.8) than the Bears allow (56.0).
  • UConn is 22-4 when scoring more than 56.0 points.
  • Mercer is 20-6 when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.
  • The Bears average 11.1 more points per game (65.3) than the Huskies allow (54.2).
  • Mercer has put together a 19-2 record in games it scores more than 54.2 points.
  • UConn has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The Huskies are at the 23rd spot in the country's scoring charts (74.8 PPG), while the Bears allow the 30th-fewest points per game (56.0) in the country.
  • Mercer is college basketball's 153rd-ranked offense (65.3 PPG), while UConn is the 12th-ranked defense (54.2).

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 93-38

Home

2/27/2022

Providence

W 88-31

Home

3/5/2022

Georgetown

W 84-38

Home

3/6/2022

Marquette

W 71-51

Home

3/7/2022

Villanova

W 70-40

Home

3/19/2022

Mercer

-

Home

Mercer Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Furman

W 71-64

Away

2/26/2022

Samford

W 64-55

Away

3/3/2022

Western Carolina

W 85-46

Home

3/4/2022

Samford

W 65-35

Home

3/6/2022

Furman

W 73-54

Home

3/19/2022

UConn

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

First Round: Mercer at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
