How to Watch UConn vs. Mercer: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 15 Mercer Bears (23-6) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 2 UConn Huskies (25-5) on Saturday. Watch this 2-15 matchup in the Bridgeport Regional Region bracket at 1:00 PM.
How to Watch UConn vs. Mercer
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: XL Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for UConn vs. Mercer
- The Huskies put up 18.8 more points per game (74.8) than the Bears allow (56.0).
- UConn is 22-4 when scoring more than 56.0 points.
- Mercer is 20-6 when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.
- The Bears average 11.1 more points per game (65.3) than the Huskies allow (54.2).
- Mercer has put together a 19-2 record in games it scores more than 54.2 points.
- UConn has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Huskies are at the 23rd spot in the country's scoring charts (74.8 PPG), while the Bears allow the 30th-fewest points per game (56.0) in the country.
- Mercer is college basketball's 153rd-ranked offense (65.3 PPG), while UConn is the 12th-ranked defense (54.2).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 93-38
Home
2/27/2022
Providence
W 88-31
Home
3/5/2022
Georgetown
W 84-38
Home
3/6/2022
Marquette
W 71-51
Home
3/7/2022
Villanova
W 70-40
Home
3/19/2022
Mercer
-
Home
Mercer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Furman
W 71-64
Away
2/26/2022
Samford
W 64-55
Away
3/3/2022
Western Carolina
W 85-46
Home
3/4/2022
Samford
W 65-35
Home
3/6/2022
Furman
W 73-54
Home
3/19/2022
UConn
-
Away
How To Watch
March
19
2022
First Round: Mercer at Connecticut
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)