Mar 7, 2022; Uncasville, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the Villanova Wildcats in the Big East Conference Tournament Championship at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Mercer Bears (23-6) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 2 UConn Huskies (25-5) on Saturday. Watch this 2-15 matchup in the Bridgeport Regional Region bracket at 1:00 PM.

How to Watch UConn vs. Mercer

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: XL Center

XL Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for UConn vs. Mercer

The Huskies put up 18.8 more points per game (74.8) than the Bears allow (56.0).

UConn is 22-4 when scoring more than 56.0 points.

Mercer is 20-6 when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.

The Bears average 11.1 more points per game (65.3) than the Huskies allow (54.2).

Mercer has put together a 19-2 record in games it scores more than 54.2 points.

UConn has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.

The Huskies are at the 23rd spot in the country's scoring charts (74.8 PPG), while the Bears allow the 30th-fewest points per game (56.0) in the country.

Mercer is college basketball's 153rd-ranked offense (65.3 PPG), while UConn is the 12th-ranked defense (54.2).

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 93-38 Home 2/27/2022 Providence W 88-31 Home 3/5/2022 Georgetown W 84-38 Home 3/6/2022 Marquette W 71-51 Home 3/7/2022 Villanova W 70-40 Home 3/19/2022 Mercer - Home

Mercer Schedule