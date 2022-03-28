Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Elite Eight: UConn vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 UConn takes on No. 1 NC State for a chance to go to the Final Four on Monday night.

UConn is back in familiar territory as it seeks to make its 14th straight Final Four. It has been an incredible run, but it is in jeopardy as it takes on No. 1 NC State on Monday night.

On Saturday, the Huskies used a big run in the second half to take down Indiana in the Sweet 16 to make yet another Elite Eight. They led by just four at halftime but outscored the Hoosiers by nine in the third to pull away.

Monday night, they will look to continue their historic run and make another Final Four by taking out the top seed in the Bridgeport Regional.

NC State is looking to make its first Final Four since 1998.

The Wolfpack needed a late steal and layup to get by Notre Dame on Saturday. It was a massive play by Raina Perez that helped complete a seven-point fourth-quarter comeback.

NC State outscored Notre Dame by 10 in the fourth and needed all of it to pick up the win and set up a big game with UConn on Monday night.

