How to Watch UConn at Oregon

The Huskies deviate from conference play to take on the Ducks in an East Coast, West Coast clash.

The Huskies (9-3) have had such a tough start to their season. However, they find themselves ranked No. 10 in the country and have a great opportunity to make another Final Four run. They have dealt with game cancellations, postponed games, health and safety issues and injuries all year, much like every team, but it feels more pronounced this year for UConn. Up next are the Ducks (9-5), who aim to pull off the upset.

As a reminder of her dominance on the court after a great freshman season, Paige Bueckers went off in her season debut two months ago.

This season Paige Bueckers has only played in six games, but is back on the court getting into game shape for a return. She has been another historically great player for the juggernaut that is UConn women’s basketball until her injury.

In six games this season, she is averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.

While Bueckers has been out, UConn has seen another freshman rise to the occasion in Caroline Ducharme, who is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Once Connecticut is back to full strength, it will take aim at South Carolina, Stanford, N.C. State and every other top team in the NCAA.

