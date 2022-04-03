UConn vs. South Carolina NCAA Women's National Championship

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA National Championship: UConn vs. South Carolina in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UConn and South Carolina battle for the NCAA women's national championship on Sunday night in Minneapolis.

South Carolina is back in the national title game and looking to win its second championship. The Gamecocks beat Mississippi State back in 2017 for their first national title but must now take down one of the best programs in college basketball to get their second.

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the UConn vs. South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gamecocks punched their ticket to the title game on Friday nigh when they beat Louisville 72-59.

They jumped out to a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised to the win.

Sunday's national title game will be a rematch of when the two teams played back in November with South Carolina winning by 16 points.

The Huskies will look to avenge that loss as they go for their 12th national title, but first since 2016.

UConn hasn't made it back to the title game since, but it beat Stanford 63-58 on Friday night to finally make it again.

The Huskies had to survive a double overtime thriller in the Elite Eight against NC State, but didn't have as much trouble with the Cardinal in the Final Four.

UConn will now look to take down a South Carolina team that has been at the top of the women's college basketball world all season.

