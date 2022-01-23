How to Watch UConn at St. John's in Women's College Basketball

UConn look to avoid the trap game against St. John’s ahead of its clash with the No. 1 team in the country.

This season, No. 9 UConn (10-4) has started off conference play undefeated (5-0) and will look to continue that against St. Johns (5-11), who are struggling in conference play (1-5). Connecticut lost a tough game to Oregon earlier this week in a detour from conference play, but rebounded with a 33-point win to get back on track and look to run through another conference opponent.

How to Watch Connecticut at St. John's today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Watch Connecticut at St. John's online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Connecticut dominated Seton Hall after a loss to Oregon behind four players in double-figures in a 33-point win:

This season, UConn is averaging 70.6 points per game and giving up 57.6 points per game to their opponents. The Huskies have not played as many games as the other top-ranked teams in the country due to health and safety protocol issues.

The team has great offensive balance when fully healthy with sophomore star Paige Bueckers (21.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game) healthy. She has only played in six games so far and should be back soon, which will not only make the No. 9 ranked team better, but push UConn to the top of the list of contenders this season.

While Bueckers has been out, Christyn Williams (14.6 points), freshman Caroline Ducharme (10.9 points) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10.6 points) have paced the offense.

On the other side for St. John’s, they are averaging 74.1 points per game and giving up 74.7 points to opponents this season. The Red Storm have struggled all season, but have a talented leader in Leilani Correa with her 20.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.