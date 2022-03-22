UConn vs. UCF: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. UCF: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UCF Knights forward Masseny Kaba (5) reacts after defeating the Florida Gators in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch UConn vs. UCF

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: XL Center
Key Stats for UConn vs. UCF

  • The Huskies put up 27.4 more points per game (75.0) than the Knights allow (47.6).
  • UConn has a 22-4 record when scoring more than 47.6 points.
  • UCF has a 22-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.0 points.
  • The Knights' 61.0 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 53.6 the Huskies allow.
  • UCF is 20-2 when it scores more than 53.6 points.
  • UConn has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.0 points.
  • The Huskies are college basketball's 21st-ranked scoring team (75.0 PPG), while the Knights allow the fewest points per game (47.6) in college basketball action.
  • UCF's squad is currently the 237th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (61.0 PPG), while UConn's team is ninth in points allowed per game (53.6).

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Providence

W 88-31

Home

3/5/2022

Georgetown

W 84-38

Home

3/6/2022

Marquette

W 71-51

Home

3/7/2022

Villanova

W 70-40

Home

3/19/2022

Mercer

W 83-38

Home

3/21/2022

UCF

-

Home

UCF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Tulsa

W 61-48

Home

3/8/2022

Tulsa

W 69-54

Home

3/9/2022

SMU

W 61-28

Home

3/10/2022

South Florida

W 53-45

Home

3/19/2022

Florida

W 69-52

Home

3/21/2022

UConn

-

Away

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Second Round: UCF at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
