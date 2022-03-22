UConn vs. UCF: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch UConn vs. UCF: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch UConn vs. UCF
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: XL Center
Key Stats for UConn vs. UCF
- The Huskies put up 27.4 more points per game (75.0) than the Knights allow (47.6).
- UConn has a 22-4 record when scoring more than 47.6 points.
- UCF has a 22-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.0 points.
- The Knights' 61.0 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 53.6 the Huskies allow.
- UCF is 20-2 when it scores more than 53.6 points.
- UConn has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.0 points.
- The Huskies are college basketball's 21st-ranked scoring team (75.0 PPG), while the Knights allow the fewest points per game (47.6) in college basketball action.
- UCF's squad is currently the 237th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (61.0 PPG), while UConn's team is ninth in points allowed per game (53.6).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Providence
W 88-31
Home
3/5/2022
Georgetown
W 84-38
Home
3/6/2022
Marquette
W 71-51
Home
3/7/2022
Villanova
W 70-40
Home
3/19/2022
Mercer
W 83-38
Home
3/21/2022
UCF
-
Home
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Tulsa
W 61-48
Home
3/8/2022
Tulsa
W 69-54
Home
3/9/2022
SMU
W 61-28
Home
3/10/2022
South Florida
W 53-45
Home
3/19/2022
Florida
W 69-52
Home
3/21/2022
UConn
-
Away
