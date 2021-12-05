Two UMass programs enter on Sunday. Only one will emerge with a victory.

UMass-Lowell (3-3) will face UMass (8-1) on Sunday in a non-conference contest between two Massachusetts based schools.

How to Watch UMass-Lowell at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

UMass has eight wins, with all coming against Division I foes. The team lost its only game by five points against a ranked Iowa State team.

The Minutewomen are 34th in scoring offense, led by Sam Breen's 17.4 points per game. Breen is also grabbing 11.8 rebounds per contest, while Sydney Taylor is putting up 16.7 PPG while shooting 61.2% inside the arc.

As for UMass-Lowell, its best win has been a 53-44 victory over a 4-5 Cornell program. Jaliena Sanchez is the only player averaging double-digit points per game, with Sanchez putting in 14.0 per contest.

This is the fifth meeting of these teams. The last one was in 2019, with UMass winning 74-58 on the road.

