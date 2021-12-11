Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch UMass-Lowell at Yale in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UMass-Lowell takes on Yale in a non-conference women's college basketball contest.
    UMass-Lowell (3-5) will head to New Haven, CT on Saturday to face Yale (6-4) in a women's hoops matchup.

    How to Watch UMass-Lowell at Yale in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live Stream UMass-Lowell at Yale on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The River Hawks enter this game on a two-game losing streak, falling to the flagship UMass program in Amherst on Sunday and then losing to Towson on Wednesday.

    The team's three wins have all come against teams ranked outside of the top 200 in the Her Hoop Stats rating metric, with two of those being against teams ranked below 300th.

    The team is 244th in margin per game, being outscored by an average of 6.4 points. Jaliena Sanchez is the team's only player to average double-digit points as she sits at 14.0 per game.

    The Bulldogs come into this game off of a 65-37 win over LIU, which ended a two-game losing streak.

    Yale's best win by HHS rating was a 63-60 overtime win over Northeastern, which ranks 106th in that stat. It lost to Quinnipiac, the only team it has faced that ranks in the top 100.

    The Bulldogs are 55th in scoring defense, with the team ranked 19th in the country in defensive rebound rate. Camilla Emsbo is averaging a double-double with 15.5 points and 10.3 boards per game.

    These teams last met in 2019, with Yale winning 67-59. The Bulldogs are 2-1 all-time against the River Hawks.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    UMass-Lowell at Yale

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch UMass-Lowell at Yale in Women's College Basketball

