UMass-Lowell (3-5) will head to New Haven, CT on Saturday to face Yale (6-4) in a women's hoops matchup.

How to Watch UMass-Lowell at Yale in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The River Hawks enter this game on a two-game losing streak, falling to the flagship UMass program in Amherst on Sunday and then losing to Towson on Wednesday.

The team's three wins have all come against teams ranked outside of the top 200 in the Her Hoop Stats rating metric, with two of those being against teams ranked below 300th.

The team is 244th in margin per game, being outscored by an average of 6.4 points. Jaliena Sanchez is the team's only player to average double-digit points as she sits at 14.0 per game.

The Bulldogs come into this game off of a 65-37 win over LIU, which ended a two-game losing streak.

Yale's best win by HHS rating was a 63-60 overtime win over Northeastern, which ranks 106th in that stat. It lost to Quinnipiac, the only team it has faced that ranks in the top 100.

The Bulldogs are 55th in scoring defense, with the team ranked 19th in the country in defensive rebound rate. Camilla Emsbo is averaging a double-double with 15.5 points and 10.3 boards per game.

These teams last met in 2019, with Yale winning 67-59. The Bulldogs are 2-1 all-time against the River Hawks.

