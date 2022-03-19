How to Watch UMass vs Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball

No. 12 seed UMass goes for its sixth straight win on Saturday night when it takes on No. 5 seed Notre Dame in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

UMass slipped by Dayton two weeks ago 62-56 in the A-10 Tournament Championship game. The Minutemen won three games in three days to come away with the conference title and the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round UMass vs Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the UMass vs Notre Dame game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They finished the regular season on a 14-2 run to improve their record to 24-6 and 11-4 in the A-10.

It has been a great season for UMass, but it now must take on a Notre Dame team that has lost two of its last three games.

The Fighting Irish started conference play 9-2 and were 18-4 overall, but went just 4-4 to end the season.

Two of those losses were to No. 4 Louisville, but they were also upset by Florida State and then Miami in the ACC Tournament.

Notre Dame is still very capable of making a run in the tournament, but it needs to make sure it is not overlooking a very good UMass team or they could suffer a first round upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.