How to Watch Rhode Island at UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UMass comes into this game hoping to give the undefeated Rhode Island Rams their first loss in conference play.

Rhode Island is the best team in the Atlantic 10 and is looking to move to 6-0 in conference play. 

How to watch Rhode Island vs UMass today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Rams started the year 7-0 before losing three straight games. Since their last loss, they've gone on an eight-game winning streak that has brought them to a 15-3 overall record.

UMass has also been an impressive team. Despite being 3-2 in the A-10, the Minutewomen are 15-4 on the year and are coming off a blowout win over George Washington.

However, the Minutewomen have dropped two of their last three games and are hoping the previous win will start a new winning streak.

The Rams beat the Minutewomen on Jan. 17 by a score of 66-58, and are hoping they can go 2-0 this year against them.

Sam Breen of UMass has been one of the best players in the A-10 this season averaging 17.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Tune in to NESN Plus at 7 p.m. ET to find out of UMass can pull the upset on Rhode Island.

