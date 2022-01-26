How to Watch Rhode Island at UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rhode Island is the best team in the Atlantic 10 and is looking to move to 6-0 in conference play.
How to watch Rhode Island vs UMass today:
Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: NESN Plus
The Rams started the year 7-0 before losing three straight games. Since their last loss, they've gone on an eight-game winning streak that has brought them to a 15-3 overall record.
UMass has also been an impressive team. Despite being 3-2 in the A-10, the Minutewomen are 15-4 on the year and are coming off a blowout win over George Washington.
However, the Minutewomen have dropped two of their last three games and are hoping the previous win will start a new winning streak.
The Rams beat the Minutewomen on Jan. 17 by a score of 66-58, and are hoping they can go 2-0 this year against them.
Sam Breen of UMass has been one of the best players in the A-10 this season averaging 17.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
Tune in to NESN Plus at 7 p.m. ET to find out of UMass can pull the upset on Rhode Island.
Regional restrictions may apply.