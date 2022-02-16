How to Watch UMBC vs Stony Brook

Stony Brook has been playing some of the best basketball in the country and faces off against UMBC today.

Stony Brook is coming off a victory over UMBC and will be facing off against them again today.

How to watch the UMBC vs Stony Brook game today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNetNY

The last meeting between the schools resulted in a 64-48 victory for the Seawolves and Stony Brook is looking to do that again.

The Seawolves were on an 11 game winning streak before dropping a game to Maine last Saturday. They followed it up with the victory over the Retrievers and are looking to carry that momentum into today.

UMBC is looking for any win it can get. The Retrievers have struggled significantly this season and have just won three of the 20 games they have played. They will be looking to play spoiler today and give Stony Brook its second loss in three games.

It's unlikely to happen, as the Seawolves have been so good lately, especially against lesser teams, but anything can happen at this point in the season.

Tune in to SportsNetNY at 7 p.m. to catch the conference matchup between these two teams.

