Skip to main content

How to Watch UMBC vs Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stony Brook has been playing some of the best basketball in the country and faces off against UMBC today.

Stony Brook is coming off a victory over UMBC and will be facing off against them again today.

How to watch the UMBC vs Stony Brook game today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNetNY

Watch the UMBC vs Stony Brook game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last meeting between the schools resulted in a 64-48 victory for the Seawolves and Stony Brook is looking to do that again. 

The Seawolves were on an 11 game winning streak before dropping a game to Maine last Saturday. They followed it up with the victory over the Retrievers and are looking to carry that momentum into today.

UMBC is looking for any win it can get. The Retrievers have struggled significantly this season and have just won three of the 20 games they have played. They will be looking to play spoiler today and give Stony Brook its second loss in three games. 

It's unlikely to happen, as the Seawolves have been so good lately, especially against lesser teams, but anything can happen at this point in the season.

Tune in to SportsNetNY at 7 p.m. to catch the conference matchup between these two teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

UMBC vs Stony Brook

TV CHANNEL: SportsNetNY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17364887
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Magic

48 seconds ago
oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

48 seconds ago
USATSI_17650297
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Louisville

49 seconds ago
USATSI_17680067
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Rutgers

49 seconds ago
USATSI_17675919
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at LSU in Men's College Basketball

49 seconds ago
UTICA COMETS
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Utica Comets vs Toronto Marlies

49 seconds ago
Stony Brook Women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UMBC vs Stony Brook

49 seconds ago
UMass Lowell Vermont Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fordham at UMass

49 seconds ago
USATSI_17690670
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's vs. Xavier

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy