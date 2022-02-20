UNCW is winless in conference play and takes on James Madison on Sunday.

James Madison (11-13) will play host to UNC-Wilmington (3-20) on Sunday in a CAA women's basketball contest.

How to Watch UNC-Wilmington at James Madison in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The Seahawks have an 0-13 record in conference play this season and are 2-11 in away games. The team has a 13-game losing streak, last winning a non-conference game against UNC-Greensboro in December.

James Madison is 7-6 in conference play and 6-6 at home. The team has lost three in a row, last falling on Friday to the College of Charleston 71-69. It was the second loss in a row for the team by one possession.

These two teams played a close one in January, with James Madison winning 57-56.

Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting and added eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal, while Annalicia Goodman added 12 points.

On the losing side, Sierra DaCosta and Micah Hoggatt each scored 13 points to share the team lead. Hoggatt also pulled down 10 rebounds in the loss.

