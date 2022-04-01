Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Women's Final Four: UConn vs Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UConn and Stanford battle in the second game of the women's Final Four on Friday night in Minneapolis

UConn is back in the Final Four for the 14th straight time after it outlasted No. 1 NC State in double overtime on Monday night. The Huskies have been on a historic run, but haven't won the national title since winning four straight from 2012 to 2016.

How to Watch the NCAA Final Four UConn vs Stanford in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the UConn vs Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have gone three straight tournaments losing in the Final Four, but Friday they will look to snap that streak when they take on defending national champion Stanford in the second semifinal.

The Cardinal finally broke through last year and won their first national title since 1991-92 and are looking to make it two in a row this year.

They have had to battle to get to the Final Four as they had tough games against No. 4 Maryland and No. 2 Texas in their last two games.

They were able to survive the battles and are now ready to try and take down the goliath of women's college basketball.

UConn has been the pinnacle of success and Stanford is looking to match that on Friday night as they try and deny the Huskies another trip to the national title game.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

NCAA Final Four: UConn vs Stanford in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
