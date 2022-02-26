The Lady Rebels look to clinch the Mountain West regular-season title.

The Colorado State Rams (18-8) welcome conference rivals UNLV (22-5) to Moby Arena on Senior Night, with the Lady Rebels looking to clinch the regular-season Mountain West title.

How to Watch UNLV at Colorado State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the UNLV at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After overcoming two 13-points deficits, UNLV’s 12-game win streak was snapped in a 77-73 loss to Wyoming on Thursday. In the loss, the Lady Rebels tied the game at 57 apiece with over five minutes remaining, but UNLV would miss its next six shots and fall to the Cowgirls.

The Lady Rebels still sit atop the Mountain West standings with a 14-2 conference record this season and can clinch the outright conference title with a win over Colorado State on Saturday.

As for the Rams, Upe Atosu’s team-high 20 points wasn’t enough in Colorado State’s 69-61 loss to San Diego State on Thursday in their most recent game. The Rams were out-scored 18-11 in the fourth quarter as the Aztecs pulled away late to get the win.

Now, the number two scoring offense in the Mountain West (UNLV) takes on the number four scoring defense (CSU) with seeding in next month’s conference tournament on the line.

Regional restrictions may apply