A pair of 10-win Mountain West teams take the court as New Mexico hosts UNLV.

The UNLV women's basketball team (10–3, 2–0) will play a road contest Monday night against conference foe New Mexico (10–4, 1–0).

How to Watch UNLV at New Mexico in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the UNLV at New Mexico game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rebels have won four games in a row and ranks 36th in Division I in scoring offense at 74.9 points per game, led by Desi-Rae Young's 16.6 points per game on 51.6% shooting. She also leads the team in rebounding at 6.7 boards per game.

The team is 1–1 against teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating, losing to Texas Tech and beating Wyoming. Its three losses have come against three of the four best teams it has faced per that metric.

As for New Mexico, nine of the team's 10 wins have come against Division I teams. Against DI schools, the team is 56th in points per game, but 202nd in scoring defense.

The team's four losses have all come against teams ranked in the top 100 in HHS rating, but it played two of those teams—SFA and Texas Tech—close.

New Mexico won 81–73 when these teams met last January, but UNLV leads the all-time series 37–26.

Regional restrictions may apply.