Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UNLV at New Mexico in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A pair of 10-win Mountain West teams take the court as New Mexico hosts UNLV.
    Author:

    The UNLV women's basketball team (10–3, 2–0) will play a road contest Monday night against conference foe New Mexico (10–4, 1–0).

    How to Watch UNLV at New Mexico in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live stream the UNLV at New Mexico game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rebels have won four games in a row and ranks 36th in Division I in scoring offense at 74.9 points per game, led by Desi-Rae Young's 16.6 points per game on 51.6% shooting. She also leads the team in rebounding at 6.7 boards per game.

    The team is 1–1 against teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating, losing to Texas Tech and beating Wyoming. Its three losses have come against three of the four best teams it has faced per that metric.

    As for New Mexico, nine of the team's 10 wins have come against Division I teams. Against DI schools, the team is 56th in points per game, but 202nd in scoring defense.

    The team's four losses have all come against teams ranked in the top 100 in HHS rating, but it played two of those teams—SFA and Texas Tech—close.

    New Mexico won 81–73 when these teams met last January, but UNLV leads the all-time series 37–26.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    UNLV at New Mexico

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Colorado State Boise State Women's Basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    The Cleaning Lady
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'The Cleaning Lady' Premiere

    1 minute ago
    unlv women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch UNLV at New Mexico in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Jimmy Fallon
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'That's My Jam' Premiere

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) looks to shoot the ball against Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland at Iowa

    1 minute ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) throws before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns at Steelers

    1 hour ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Bucks

    1 hour ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Bulls

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy