How to Watch UNLV at San Jose State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UNLV is off to a hot start in conference in women's college basketball with San Jose State up next on Wednesday night.

This season, UNLV (13-4) is one of only two teams with at least five wins in the Mountain West (5-1) and looks to move to the top with a win over a struggling, winless in conference play, San Jose State (3-12), on Wednesday. San Jose State has started off Mountain West play 0-4, which is a part of their larger nine-game losing streak that has tanked their season.

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Watch UNLV at San Jose State online with fuboTV:

UNLV is off to a great start to conference play with three straight 16-plus point wins, including a 22-point win over Boise State:

This season, UNLV is putting up 75.5 points per game and allowing 64.6 points to their opponents, for a 10.9 average margin of victory. They have seven games putting up at least 80 points in a game and are one of the best offensive teams in the conference.

Desi-Rae Young is leading the way with 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game with Essence Booker adding in 14.8 points, 4.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

The offense has balance and can wear teams out over the course of a game.

On the other side, San Jose State is averaging 59.9 points per game and giving up 76.2 points to their opponents. It is struggling to score as a team overall.

Cydni Lewis (12.0 points and 7.7 rebounds) and Ella Ogier (10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds) are pacing the team every game.

A win today for UNLV ties them at the top of the conference in wins and would keep San Jose State winless in conference play still.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

UNLV at San Jose State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
