How to Watch UNLV vs Arizona in Women's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Tournament First Round: UNLV vs Arizona in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 13 seed UNLV goes for its fourth win in a row as it tries to upset No. 4 seed Arizona on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

UNLV has been great all year, but after losing its last regular-season game to Nevada there were some doubts on if the Lady Rebels would win the Mountain West Tournament.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round UNLV vs Arizona in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the UNLV vs Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They put those doubts to rest as they won all three tournament games by double digits to Utah State, Air Force and Colorado State.

The Lady Rebels now sit 26-6 on the year and were 15-3 in the Mountain West to finish with the conference's top record.

Saturday night they will look to stay hot when they take on last year's runner up Arizona.

The Wildcats followed up last year's run to the championship game with a good year in which they went 20-7 overall and 10-6 in the Pac-12.

They did start the year 15-2, though, and have stumbled down the stretch in which they have lost four of their last seven including a first-round loss to Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Wildcats are still a good team, but they have been a bit vulnerable this year and UNLV is very capable of pulling off the first-round upset on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

NCAA First Round UNLV vs Arizona in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17919651
NHL

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks

By Matthew Beighle51 seconds ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Kraken

By Matthew Beighle51 seconds ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
santa cruz warriors
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Agua Caliente Clippers at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas51 seconds ago
ARIZONA WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV vs Arizona in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs51 seconds ago
oklahoma women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch IUPUI vs Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs51 seconds ago
Mar 12, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Liz Scott (34) dribbles the ball while defended by Baylor Lady Bears center Queen Egbo (4) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Oklahoma vs. IUPUI: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy