How to Watch UNLV vs Arizona in Women's College Basketball

No. 13 seed UNLV goes for its fourth win in a row as it tries to upset No. 4 seed Arizona on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

UNLV has been great all year, but after losing its last regular-season game to Nevada there were some doubts on if the Lady Rebels would win the Mountain West Tournament.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round UNLV vs Arizona in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

They put those doubts to rest as they won all three tournament games by double digits to Utah State, Air Force and Colorado State.

The Lady Rebels now sit 26-6 on the year and were 15-3 in the Mountain West to finish with the conference's top record.

Saturday night they will look to stay hot when they take on last year's runner up Arizona.

The Wildcats followed up last year's run to the championship game with a good year in which they went 20-7 overall and 10-6 in the Pac-12.

They did start the year 15-2, though, and have stumbled down the stretch in which they have lost four of their last seven including a first-round loss to Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Wildcats are still a good team, but they have been a bit vulnerable this year and UNLV is very capable of pulling off the first-round upset on Saturday night.

