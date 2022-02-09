Skip to main content

How to Watch UNLV vs Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UNLV comes into this game riding an eight-game winning streak and hopes to beat Boise State.

There is a very tight race for the top of the Mountain West standings. UNLV is currently in the No. 1 position and riding an eight-game winning streak. 

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: 

Live Stream the UNLV vs Boise State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State, however, is near the bottom of the standings and hoping it can upset the Lady Rebels.

UNLV has just one conference loss and it came to a New Mexico team that is right on the heels of the Lady Rebels in the No. 2 spot. 

The Lady Rebels are the better team and have been playing that way all year. They started the season 3-2 and have since gone 15-2. The Broncos could be in trouble if they get behind early to UNLV. They have a habit of letting games slip away from them.

The Broncos were on a three-game losing streak before their last win against San Diego State. UNLV hopes to extend its winning streak to nine games.

Tune into Stadium 1 today at 8:30 to see if Boise State can pull the unlikely upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

