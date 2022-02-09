UNLV comes into this game riding an eight-game winning streak and hopes to beat Boise State.

There is a very tight race for the top of the Mountain West standings. UNLV is currently in the No. 1 position and riding an eight-game winning streak.

How to Watch UNLV vs Boise State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Boise State, however, is near the bottom of the standings and hoping it can upset the Lady Rebels.

UNLV has just one conference loss and it came to a New Mexico team that is right on the heels of the Lady Rebels in the No. 2 spot.

The Lady Rebels are the better team and have been playing that way all year. They started the season 3-2 and have since gone 15-2. The Broncos could be in trouble if they get behind early to UNLV. They have a habit of letting games slip away from them.

The Broncos were on a three-game losing streak before their last win against San Diego State. UNLV hopes to extend its winning streak to nine games.

Tune into Stadium 1 today at 8:30 to see if Boise State can pull the unlikely upset.

