UNLV vs. Colorado State: MWC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State: MWC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch to see as the MWC championship is decided Wednesday as the No. 1 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (25-6) play the No. 6 Colorado State Rams (21-10) at 10:00 PM.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
Key Stats for UNLV vs. Colorado State

  • The 75.6 points per game the Lady Rebels score are 13.3 more points than the Rams give up (62.3).
  • UNLV has a 23-4 record when scoring more than 62.3 points.
  • When Colorado State allows fewer than 75.6 points, it is 16-6.
  • The Rams put up an average of 69.3 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 64.5 the Lady Rebels give up to opponents.
  • Colorado State is 12-3 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
  • UNLV has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.3 points.
  • The Lady Rebels are at the 20th spot in the nation's scoring charts (75.6 PPG), while the Rams allow the 158th-fewest points per game (62.3) in the nation.
  • Colorado State's squad is currently the 77th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (69.3 PPG), while UNLV's team is 201st in points allowed per game (64.5).

UNLV Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Wyoming

L 77-73

Away

2/26/2022

Colorado State

W 80-69

Away

3/2/2022

Nevada

L 71-64

Home

3/7/2022

Utah State

W 82-69

Home

3/8/2022

Air Force

W 61-50

Home

3/9/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

Colorado State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

UNLV

L 80-69

Home

3/2/2022

Wyoming

L 69-63

Away

3/6/2022

San Jose State

W 82-43

Home

3/7/2022

Wyoming

W 51-38

Away

3/8/2022

New Mexico

W 82-71

Away

3/9/2022

UNLV

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Mountain West Tournament: Colorado State vs. UNLV

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
