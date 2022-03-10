UNLV vs. Colorado State: MWC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State: MWC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch to see as the MWC championship is decided Wednesday as the No. 1 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (25-6) play the No. 6 Colorado State Rams (21-10) at 10:00 PM.
How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UNLV vs. Colorado State
- The 75.6 points per game the Lady Rebels score are 13.3 more points than the Rams give up (62.3).
- UNLV has a 23-4 record when scoring more than 62.3 points.
- When Colorado State allows fewer than 75.6 points, it is 16-6.
- The Rams put up an average of 69.3 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 64.5 the Lady Rebels give up to opponents.
- Colorado State is 12-3 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
- UNLV has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.3 points.
- The Lady Rebels are at the 20th spot in the nation's scoring charts (75.6 PPG), while the Rams allow the 158th-fewest points per game (62.3) in the nation.
- Colorado State's squad is currently the 77th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (69.3 PPG), while UNLV's team is 201st in points allowed per game (64.5).
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Wyoming
L 77-73
Away
2/26/2022
Colorado State
W 80-69
Away
3/2/2022
Nevada
L 71-64
Home
3/7/2022
Utah State
W 82-69
Home
3/8/2022
Air Force
W 61-50
Home
3/9/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
UNLV
L 80-69
Home
3/2/2022
Wyoming
L 69-63
Away
3/6/2022
San Jose State
W 82-43
Home
3/7/2022
Wyoming
W 51-38
Away
3/8/2022
New Mexico
W 82-71
Away
3/9/2022
UNLV
-
Away
How To Watch
March
9
2022
Mountain West Tournament: Colorado State vs. UNLV
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)