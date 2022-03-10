UNLV vs. Colorado State: MWC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State: MWC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch to see as the MWC championship is decided Wednesday as the No. 1 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (25-6) play the No. 6 Colorado State Rams (21-10) at 10:00 PM.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Colorado State

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Thomas & Mack Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UNLV vs. Colorado State

The 75.6 points per game the Lady Rebels score are 13.3 more points than the Rams give up (62.3).

UNLV has a 23-4 record when scoring more than 62.3 points.

When Colorado State allows fewer than 75.6 points, it is 16-6.

The Rams put up an average of 69.3 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 64.5 the Lady Rebels give up to opponents.

Colorado State is 12-3 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

UNLV has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.3 points.

The Lady Rebels are at the 20th spot in the nation's scoring charts (75.6 PPG), while the Rams allow the 158th-fewest points per game (62.3) in the nation.

Colorado State's squad is currently the 77th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (69.3 PPG), while UNLV's team is 201st in points allowed per game (64.5).

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/24/2022 Wyoming L 77-73 Away 2/26/2022 Colorado State W 80-69 Away 3/2/2022 Nevada L 71-64 Home 3/7/2022 Utah State W 82-69 Home 3/8/2022 Air Force W 61-50 Home 3/9/2022 Colorado State - Home

Colorado State Schedule