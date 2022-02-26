Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at Arizona in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The USC Trojans look for the season series sweep over the Arizona Wildcats in Pac-12 play.

There is something going on with No. 12 Arizona (19-6) right now where they have lost three of their last five games and two games in a row, hitting their low point of the season at the wrong time. This is where you want to build momentum and grow, stacking wins to put yourself in a position for the conference and NCAA tournaments. They can get back on track against USC (12-14) today, a team that beat them a month ago.

How to Watch USC at Arizona in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Watch USC at Arizona in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Trojans upset the Wildcats in their first game this season and look to close out the regular season kicking them while they are down:

In their first game, much like a few of their other losses this season the Wildcats did not get off to a strong start, then fell apart in the final period. After the first quarter, they were up just 20-19, but the fourth quarter where they were outscored 17-27 ended up as the difference in the game.

Cate Reese still played great with 29 points and six rebounds, but the rest of the starters combined for 25 points and the bench combined for 13 points.

She needs more help from her teammates on both ends of the floor for the Wildcats to get back on track not only today but in the upcoming tournaments.

For the Trojans in that game they were led by Alyson Miura’s 15 points and six assists off the bench going 5-6 from three.

Jordyn Jenkins led the starters with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists with Desiree Caldwell adding in 12 points, six rebounds and two assists, going 8-10 from the free-throw line to help the Trojans control the pace.

This is going to be a huge game for the Wildcats if they have any hope of making another Final Four run.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

USC at Arizona in Women’s Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Oregon State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Colorado in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USC Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Arizona in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates at the end of the game against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_17756145
College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa State at Kansas State

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and forward Brady Manek (45) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

NC State vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and forward Brady Manek (45) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Carolina vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 23, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots over Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colgate vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy