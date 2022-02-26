The USC Trojans look for the season series sweep over the Arizona Wildcats in Pac-12 play.

There is something going on with No. 12 Arizona (19-6) right now where they have lost three of their last five games and two games in a row, hitting their low point of the season at the wrong time. This is where you want to build momentum and grow, stacking wins to put yourself in a position for the conference and NCAA tournaments. They can get back on track against USC (12-14) today, a team that beat them a month ago.

How to Watch USC at Arizona in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Watch USC at Arizona in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Trojans upset the Wildcats in their first game this season and look to close out the regular season kicking them while they are down:

In their first game, much like a few of their other losses this season the Wildcats did not get off to a strong start, then fell apart in the final period. After the first quarter, they were up just 20-19, but the fourth quarter where they were outscored 17-27 ended up as the difference in the game.

Cate Reese still played great with 29 points and six rebounds, but the rest of the starters combined for 25 points and the bench combined for 13 points.

She needs more help from her teammates on both ends of the floor for the Wildcats to get back on track not only today but in the upcoming tournaments.

For the Trojans in that game they were led by Alyson Miura’s 15 points and six assists off the bench going 5-6 from three.

Jordyn Jenkins led the starters with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists with Desiree Caldwell adding in 12 points, six rebounds and two assists, going 8-10 from the free-throw line to help the Trojans control the pace.

This is going to be a huge game for the Wildcats if they have any hope of making another Final Four run.

Regional restrictions may apply.