Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at Colorado in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado looks to stay perfect on the year in women's college basketball when it hosts USC on Friday night in Pac-12 action.

Colorado finished its non-conference schedule with a perfect 11-0 record. It has been a great start for the Buffaloes but is still getting largely unnoticed by the national experts.

How to Watch USC at Colorado in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the USC at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They will hope the start of Pac-12 play will get their attention. The Buffaloes open up conference play when it hosts USC after they had their game with Oregon State postponed due to COVID-19.

Colorado has won all but one of its games by double-digits, but conference play will pose more problems for them starting with USC.

The Trojans haven't been quite as good as Colorado so far this year, but they have still played extremely well. 

USC finished non-conference play 7-3, but haven't played since Dec. 18 when it beat Texas Southern 77-45. Since then, the Trojans have had their last three games canceled or postponed, including their first two Pac-12 games.

Both teams will be happy to get back on the court but must be sharp as they look to get a win in their conference opener.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

USC at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Nuggets

2 minutes ago
Bronny James
High School Basketball

How to Watch Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Newman (La.)

2 minutes ago
Boxing
Boxing

How to Watch ShoBox: The New Generation

2 minutes ago
stanford women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
usc women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives past Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Xavier at Butler in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
Soccer

Olympique Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

44 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

45 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy