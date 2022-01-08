Colorado looks to stay perfect on the year in women's college basketball when it hosts USC on Friday night in Pac-12 action.

Colorado finished its non-conference schedule with a perfect 11-0 record. It has been a great start for the Buffaloes but is still getting largely unnoticed by the national experts.

How to Watch USC at Colorado in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

They will hope the start of Pac-12 play will get their attention. The Buffaloes open up conference play when it hosts USC after they had their game with Oregon State postponed due to COVID-19.

Colorado has won all but one of its games by double-digits, but conference play will pose more problems for them starting with USC.

The Trojans haven't been quite as good as Colorado so far this year, but they have still played extremely well.

USC finished non-conference play 7-3, but haven't played since Dec. 18 when it beat Texas Southern 77-45. Since then, the Trojans have had their last three games canceled or postponed, including their first two Pac-12 games.

Both teams will be happy to get back on the court but must be sharp as they look to get a win in their conference opener.

