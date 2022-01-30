How to Watch USC at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

USC (9-8) goes on the road on Sunday to take on No. 19 Oregon (12-5) in a battle of teams that are moving in opposite directions.

How to Watch USC at Oregon today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

The Ducks have won five in a row and are 8-1 at home. The Trojans have lost three straight and are 1-3 on the road.

Oregon technically beat UCLA by forfeit on Friday, but the team's last on-court win was Wednesday against Utah, with the Ducks winning 70-66. Nyara Sabally led the team with 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting, while Te-Hina Paopao had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists.

USC lost to Oregon State on Friday, taking the Beavers to overtime but falling 63-61. Rayah Marshall led the team in scoring with 17 points off the bench on 7-for-11 shooting. She also pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked five shots. Jordyn Jenkins added 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting and also grabbed 14 rebounds.

USC leads the all-time series against Oregon, but the Trojans have struggled in recent years, losing 10 in a row to the Ducks.

