How to Watch USC at UCLA in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The only game on the night for the Pac-12 features USC and UCLA facing off in women's college basketball.

USC (9-5) has started only 2-2 in conference play so far, but one of those wins came over the then-ranked No. 4 and undefeated Arizona, which is a marquee win for it this season. The Trojans hit the road to take on rival UCLA (7-4), who have started Pac-12 play a little better, 2-1 overall, but lost its only tough game of the season to the then-unranked Colorado Buffaloes.

How to Watch USC at UCLA in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

USC got their win of the season knocking off No. 4 ranked Arizona, giving it its first loss of the season (76-67):

That win over Arizona for USC came as a fourth-quarter comeback win after entering the final period down by one, then flat out dominating the final period.

The Trojans outscored Arizona 27-17 getting at least nine points from six different players. It was a full team effort with 19 assists on 25 made field goals, in a very even game from the start, until the finish.

As a team, USC is averaging 69.0 points per game and giving up 61.0 points to its opponents for an 8.0 average margin of victory.

The Trojans are led by the trio of Jordyn Jenkins, Jordan Sanders and Rayah Marshall who combine for 35.3 points, 17.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

On the other side for UCLA, the Bruins are averaging 72.5 points per game and giving up 60.8 points to their opponents for an 11.7 average margin of victory. They are a slightly better offense by the numbers, but these are two fairly evenly matched teams.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

USC at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
