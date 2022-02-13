Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at Washington State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC takes on Washington State in a Pac-12 women's college basketball contest.

USC (10-12) will go on the road on Sunday to take on Washington State (15-8) in a Pac-12 women's basketball game.

How to Watch USC at Washington State today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Watch USC at Washington State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

USC is just 3-9 in conference play but is coming off of a 70-59 win over Washington, though it's worth noting that the Huskies are winless in conference play.

Washington State is 7-5 in the Pac-12 and beat UCLA 66-65 on Friday.

These teams last met in January, with Wazzu winning 71-63.

Johanna Teder scored 20 points on 5-for-14 shooting in the win, making her one of four Cougars to score in double figures. Ula Motuga added 14 points and Charlisse Leger-Walked scored 13. All three players pulled down five rebounds, while Bella Murekatete led the team in rebounding with six. Krystal Leger-Walker added six assists to lead the Cougars.

As for USC, Jordyn Jenkins led the team in scoring with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting with four rebounds and two assists. Bella Perkins added 15 points, while Tera Reed led the team in assists with nine. Desiree Caldwell pulled down seven boards, while Rayah Marshall had six rebounds and three blocks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

