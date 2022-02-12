Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in women's college basketball action, USC will hit the road to take on Washington.

The 2021-22 women's college basketball season is heating up with March Madness drawing closer and closer. On Friday night, there will be plenty of good games to watch. One game that doesn't feature a contender but should be a fun game to watch will feature USC traveling to take on Washington.

How to Watch the USC Trojans at Washington Huskies Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream the USC Trojans at Washington Huskies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Trojans hold a 9-12 record and have not had the kind of year they were hoping for. However, they can still string a few wins together and finish the year on a positive note. Last time out, USC ended up losing to Utah by a final score of 91-69.

On the other side of the court, the Huskies have had things even worse this season. They are just 5-11 entering this game, but also have an opportunity to finish the year better than it has gone thus far. Washington is fresh off of a 66-43 loss against Colorado in their last game.

While this game is featuring two struggling teams, they are very evenly matched. For fans who just enjoy watching a good game, this will be one for you. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

