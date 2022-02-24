The USC Trojans (11-14) are finally recovering from a seven-game losing streak earlier this season and will now travel to conference rival Arizona State (12-11) on Thursday.

How to Watch USC at Arizona State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

In a rocky season for both the Trojans and Sun Devils, the two Pac-12 rivals are a combined 8-18 in conference play and have each had lengthy losing streaks this season.

USC won both matchups against Arizona State last season, with a 71-65 victory in Los Angeles a year ago as its most recent win over the Sun Devils. The Trojans are also 8-8 at Arizona State in program history, while the Sun Devils are just 5-15 in LA in the series history.

Most recently, the Trojans lost to Colorado 67-54 in their final home game of the year and are only 2-6 on the road this season.

Arizona State lost a close one to Washington 74-69 on Sunday, while Thursday night’s game against USC will be Senior Night in the Sun Devil’s final home game of the season.

