Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC travels to take on Pac-12 rival Arizona State.

The USC Trojans (11-14) are finally recovering from a seven-game losing streak earlier this season and will now travel to conference rival Arizona State (12-11) on Thursday.

How to Watch USC at Arizona State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Live stream the USC at Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In a rocky season for both the Trojans and Sun Devils, the two Pac-12 rivals are a combined 8-18 in conference play and have each had lengthy losing streaks this season.

USC won both matchups against Arizona State last season, with a 71-65 victory in Los Angeles a year ago as its most recent win over the Sun Devils. The Trojans are also 8-8 at Arizona State in program history, while the Sun Devils are just 5-15 in LA in the series history.

Most recently, the Trojans lost to Colorado 67-54 in their final home game of the year and are only 2-6 on the road this season.

Arizona State lost a close one to Washington 74-69 on Sunday, while Thursday night’s game against USC will be Senior Night in the Sun Devil’s final home game of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

February
24
2022

USC at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal during an overtime shootout against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Washington Capitals at New York Rangers

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) celebrates a goal with his teammates as they play the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
USATSI_17692244
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Pistons

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17740193
College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Indiana

By Evan Massey
1 minute ago
Dec 28, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Isaiah Maurice (14) reacts during the first half against New Orleans Privateers guard Troy Green (3) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Temple at Memphis in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_15762461
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina Upstate at Winthrop

By Frank Urbina
1 minute ago
USATSI_6753178
College Basketball

How to Watch College of Charleston at Delaware

By Frank Urbina
1 minute ago
drexel basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch UNC-Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
elon
College Basketball

How to Watch Elon at Hofstra

By Steve Benko
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy