Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both Oregon State and USC will meet up for a classic Pac-12 showdown Friday in women's college basketball.

Both the Oregon State and USC women's basketball teams are coming off losses in their most recent games. USC has lost two straight games, which dropped them to 2–4 in conference play. 

How to watch the USC Trojans vs Oregon State Beavers today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Watch the USC Trojans vs Oregon State Beavers match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oregon State has won two of its last three games but has not been able to win consistently this season.

The Beavers have had to deal with six cancellations or postponements this season. USC has had four games postponed.

Oregon State is 2–2 in conference play this year and is looking to rise above .500 in the Pac-12 tonight.

Stanford is running away with the with an undefeated record in Pac-12 play. Oregon State has a long way to go if it wants to compete with the Cardinal for a top spot in the conference.

Tune into Pac-12 Network Oregon tonight at 10 p.m. ET to see if USC can upset an Oregon State team hoping to gain some ground in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

USC vs Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17345570
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Bucks

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots beside Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
MMA Mat
XFC 46

How to Watch XFC 46

1 minute ago
WASHINGTON STATE
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USC Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State

1 minute ago
imago0041316558h
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Club Tijuana

6 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate the overtime win against the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy