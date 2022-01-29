How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State

Both Oregon State and USC will meet up for a classic Pac-12 showdown Friday in women's college basketball.

Both the Oregon State and USC women's basketball teams are coming off losses in their most recent games. USC has lost two straight games, which dropped them to 2–4 in conference play.

How to watch the USC Trojans vs Oregon State Beavers today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Oregon State has won two of its last three games but has not been able to win consistently this season.

The Beavers have had to deal with six cancellations or postponements this season. USC has had four games postponed.

Oregon State is 2–2 in conference play this year and is looking to rise above .500 in the Pac-12 tonight.

Stanford is running away with the with an undefeated record in Pac-12 play. Oregon State has a long way to go if it wants to compete with the Cardinal for a top spot in the conference.

Tune into Pac-12 Network Oregon tonight at 10 p.m. ET to see if USC can upset an Oregon State team hoping to gain some ground in the standings.

